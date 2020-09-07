The supermarket chain will offer its 15 steak products in the new cardboard packaging from October

Aldi to roll out cardboard packaging across entire steak range in UK. (Credit: Waldrebell from Pixabay)

Supermarket chain Aldi is set to introduce new cardboard packaging for its entire steak range across 890 stores in the UK, as part of its efforts to minimise plastic waste.

The move, follows a trial in Aldi’s stores in Wales, the northwest and south-east of England, will enable the supermarket chain to eliminate up to 1,100 tonnes of plastic per annum.

The new packaging will allow the retailer to provide red meat in sustainable packaging to the customers.

Aldi will offer its 15 steak products in the new cardboard packaging from October.

According to Aldi, the cardboard packaging is produced using material sourced from sustainably-managed forests and can be recycled upon removal of the protective film.

In July this year, Aldi announced a new commitment to reduce plastic packaging volume used by 50% by 2025.

The move is believed to help Aldi to eliminate 74,000 tonnes of plastic packaging in the next five years and it is equivalent to 2.2 billion single items of plastic.

The retailer is focused on removing and reducing unnecessary packaging, as well as switching to alternative materials to achieve the target.

In April this year, Aldi Ireland replaced non-recyclable packaging with recyclable and compostable packaging for its own-label Irish sourced potted herbs.

The initiative helped the company to eliminate more than 5.5 tonnes of non-recyclable material per annum from Aldi’s potted herbs range, including parsley, coriander and basil.