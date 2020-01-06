Research from industry body the Portman Group found people believe that small bottles of alcohol are designed to be consumed straight from the container

The survey into alcohol packaging questioned more than 2,000 adults in the UK (Credit: Pixabay)

The size of packaging impacts the way alcohol products are consumed, according to a survey commissioned by UK-based trade association the Portman Group.

Conducted by market research and data analytics firm YouGov, it found consumers believe larger products are designed to be put into a glass, and either shared or consumed over an extended period.

Additionally, the study of 2,000 adults across Britain, revealed that people think smaller drinks are supposed to be consumed both individually and straight from the bottle.

The organisation, which conducted similar surveys in 2014 and 2016, found that the British public’s perceptions of alcohol packaging have remained largely consistent.

Portman Group chief executive John Timothy said: “Our survey results should act as a useful reminder to producers that their choice of container and its size has a real impact on consumer perceptions and how a product is enjoyed.

“In order to avoid the impression of encouraging immoderate consumption certain products with a higher alcohol by volume (ABV) may have to work harder to communicate to consumers that it is designed to be shared and/or consumed over multiple sittings.”

More than half of consumers believe 500ml canned alcoholic drinks should be consumed from the can

According to the survey, most consumers (53%) believe 500ml cans of beer or cider with around 8% of alcoholic content have been designed for consumption straight from the tin.

According to UK-based alcohol education charity, the Drinkaware Trust, a typical pint (568ml) of beer has around 4% ABV, with cider at around 4.5% ABV.

The research was conducted on behalf of the Independent Complaints Panel (ICP) — which is part of the regulation of marketing and sponsorship in the UK alcohol industry run by the Portman Group.

It is designed to inform the regulator’s understanding of the British public’s perception of alcohol packaging and immoderate drinking.

The ICP will use the data as part of its approach to considering complaints brought forward under the sixth edition of its Codes of Practice.

The guidance, which came into force last September, advises that single-serve, non-resealable containers — such as cans — should not contain more than four units of alcohol.

Mitigating factors such as a product’s premium status and pricing of drinks with up to six units of alcohol could be taken into account by the ICP.

The research also investigated how easily consumers find resealing their beverage containers, with this varying on the size of the beverage.

Most of those questioned found 700ml and 750ml bottles easy to reseal — 89% and 63% respectively — with 660ml and 330ml containers harder to reseal.