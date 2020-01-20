TriPharm Services is an advanced sterile fill-finish manufacturing facility located in North Carolina

Alcami has acquired new sterile fill-finish manufacturing facility (Credit: moritz320 from Pixabay)

US-based Alcami has expanded its sterile fill-finish capacity with the acquisition of TriPharm Services.

TriPharm Services is a new and advanced sterile fill-finish manufacturing centre situated near Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

The latest deal is said to follow the recently announced $17m expansion of Alcami’s sterile fill-finish facility in Charleston, South Carolina.

In line with the deal, the funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners provided an additional equity investment to support Alcami’s growth plan and the former majority owner of TriPharm, Ampersand Capital Partners. Madison Dearborn is an existing majority owner of Alcami.

TriPharm co-founder and CEO Patrick Walsh said: “As drug makers increasingly shift their focus toward more specialised, targeted therapeutics, and current injectable drug shortages hamper patient care, sterile fill-finish operations at proper scale are highly valued.

The acquisition of TriPharm will enable Alcami to expand its existing sterile fill-finish business

The acquisition of TriPharm will allow Alcami to expand its existing sterile fill-finish business, in addition to adding new prefilled syringe capabilities and isolator technology.

TriPharm will also add Alcami with an incremental flexible sterile fill-finish and lyophilisation capacity to better meet the industry demand.

The new manufacturing facility of TriPharm is expected to be operational in the second half of 2020.

Alcami interim CEO George Van Kula said: “Our combination with TriPharm is an important next step in the execution of Alcami’s strategy to focus investments across our network to better serve rapidly growing specialized market segments.

“TriPharm expands our existing capabilities and provides additional equipment lines that will allow us to better serve the fast-developing biologics market segment.”

Based in North Carolina, Alcami is a fully-integrated end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO).

With around 900 employees, Alcami provides customisable and advanced solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services.

