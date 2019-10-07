Albertsons is the first major pharmacy chain to use recycled brown bags

Image: Albertsons pharmacies have replaced white prescription bags with recycled brown bags. Photo: courtesy of Ewa Urban from Pixabay.

The pharmacies of Albertsons Companies have replaced traditional white prescription bags with new recycled brown bags as part of food and drug retailer’s sustainable strategy.

Albertsons will use the new recycled prescription bags at more than 1,700 locations across the US. The move will help Albertsons to save more than 5,000 trees per annum.

The new bags, which are produced using 100% recycled content, include 60% post-consumer recycled content. Albertsons claimed that it is the first major pharmacy chain to offer this type of bag.

The new bag’s fibre is certified to meet the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards for recycled content. It is also Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Albertsons pharmacy health and wellness senior vice-president Mark Panzer said: “Changing something like a prescription bag can seem like a small decision, but if we can support the health of our planet as well as the health of our patients, we’ll gladly do it.

“We look at this move as something that positions us as a leader not only in performance and innovation, but also in environmental responsibility. We hope other pharmacies follow our lead.”

Albertsons will provide the new recycled prescription bags at all its pharmacies, including Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs.

The new bags will also display additional pharmacy services provided to the customers, including vaccinations, speciality care, auto refills and the pharmacy app.

The pharmacies will protect the personal health information of the patient through placing medication and paperwork inside a bag.

Albertsons has collaborated with packaging solutions provider Novolex to provide recycled bags across its pharmacy locations by the end of 2020.

Novolex sustainability director Erik Gonring said: “When companies ask for more sustainable options, we’re fortunate to be in a position to provide choices.

“Albertsons Companies’ leadership will set the tone for others and demonstrates their commitment to responding to consumers’ preferences for packaging choices that consider environmental impact.”

In February this year, Albertsons Companies has replaced its Styrofoam coolers with TemperPack’s ClimaCell paper-based insulator as part of its sustainability commitment.