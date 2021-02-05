The Visionfold 110 A2 is a multi-purpose machine that can process a range of box styles irrespective of size, substrate and run speed

Ajanta Print Arts has purchased new folder-gluer from Bobst. (Credit: BOBST)

Indian packaging company Ajanta Print Arts has purchased a new Visionfold 110 A2 folder-gluer from Bobst to boost its production capabilities.

Ajanta Print Arts is involved in the production of litho-laminated, folding cartons, plastic cartons, blister cards and shelf-ready packs for the food, personal care, pharmaceuticals and FMCG markets.

Bobst stated that Visionfold 110 A2 is a 1,000th folder-gluer sold from its production facility in India.

Ajanta has already invested in a range of Bobst converting equipment, including Novacut 106 ER die-cutter, for both die-cutting and folder-glueing in recent years to better serve its customers.

Designed to meet converter requirements, Visionfold 110 A2 is said to add flexibility and versatility to production lines.

The multi-purpose machine has the potential to process a range of box styles irrespective of size, substrate and run speed.

Bobst’s advanced machine will also help improve uptime through its stable and precise folding process.

Ajanta Print Arts partner Vivek Khanna said: “We are wholly committed to delivering high quality and service to our customers. The Visionfold is ideal for the multiple packaging formats we run yet doesn’t compromise on quality and speed.

“We trust Bobst to deliver machines which meet our needs, while at the same time enabling us to support our customers with excellence at every level.”

With around 400 employees, Bobst India manages 20,000m² manufacturing facility in Pune to serve its customers in the country.

Bobst’s Indian subcontinent folding carton and corrugated board sales zone business director Venugopal Menon said: “The Visionfold was the ideal solution for our highly-valued client, Ajanta Print Arts. It ticked the boxes for all their needs in terms of performance, versatility, quality and efficiency.”

In December 2020, Indian speciality packaging company Taurus Packaging installed a Bobst MASTER M5 inline flexo press to meet the increasing demand for shrink sleeves.