Image: Ahlstrom-Munksjö and Seoil launch fibre-based solution for U-shaped paper straws. Photo: courtesy of Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay.

Fibre-based products and solutions provider Ahlstrom-Munksjö, along with Seoil, has introduced new U-shaped drinking straws for the converting industry.

The new CelluStraw U drinking straw has been produced using an advanced fibre-based material to address the technically challenging U-shaped design.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö specialities business area food packaging product management and marketing vice president Brian Oost said: “Ahlstrom-Munksjö continues to contribute to a sustainable everyday life with innovative solutions.

“The U-shaped paper straw is yet another good example of our competence in fibre-based materials, and how we push the boundaries of what fibres can do. We are proud to introduce one of the first solutions for U-shaped paper straws in partnership with our esteemed partner Seoil Corporation.”

CelluStraw range features speciality paper grades designed for the inner and outer plies of paper straws

CelluStraw, which is a new fibre-based solution for drinking paper straws, has been recently introduced and specifically designed to replace single-use plastic straws that are mostly used in the food industry.

The fibre-based material has been tested and qualified also for U-shaped paper straws, enabling the company to provide it Seoil and its strategic partners.

CelluStraw range includes speciality paper grades designed for the inner and outer plies of paper straws. It is specifically designed to run on high-speed converting machines for aseptic beverage cartons.

The fibre-based solution’s wet-strength and mechanical resistance provide good product integrity, helping to remain paper straws in better condition after conversion and withstand in liquids for a sufficient time.

The recyclable CelluStraw is renewable, biodegradable and safe for food contact applications, said the company.

Seoil president Ken Kim said: “Seoil Corporation is a South Korea-based long-standing leading manufacturer of drinking straws and foldable utensils. Seoil has already launched the market-leading U-shaped paper straws in selected geographies and will roll it out globally in the coming months.”

In July this year, Ahlstrom-Munksjö introduced a new generation of eco-friendly food packaging papers.

The new ParaFree wax alternative papers will help the quick-service restaurant industry in meeting their sustainability requirements of the food applications.