Ahlstrom-Munksjö has received the OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL certifications from TÜV Austria for its entire range of Coralpack grease resistant wrapping papers.

Image: Ahlstrom-Munksjö has received OK compost certification for Coralpack grease resistant wrapping papers. Photo: courtesy of congerdesign from Pixabay.

OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL certifications confirm that Coralpack grease resistant papers can be composted at home and in an industrial facility. Compostable food wrapping materials are an example of how sustainable solutions can contribute in reducing the environmental impact of packaging waste.

This certification will facilitate the possibility for Ahlstrom-Munksjö customers, whether converters or brand owners, to obtain the OK compost Label for their final products. The OK compost Label is internationally recognized according to the EU standard EN13432. All tests have been carried out with a strict independent laboratory certified and accredited to ISO 17025.

“We are extremely proud of this OK compost certification. Ahlstrom-Munksjö is one of the first companies to obtain this certification for its customers using grease resistant wrapping papers. This initiative is perfectly aligned with Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s ambition to develop solutions for a more sustainable everyday life.” comments Raphaël Bardet, Head of Business Line, Food, Specialties Business Area.

CoralpackTMgrease resistant papers are used in everyday life to wrap grease-containing food products such as butter and margarine, fast food products or microwave popcorn, enabling food protection and reducing grease stains on the packaging.

Made of virgin fibers, Coralpack wrapping papers are biodegradable and compostable. Ranging from 30 to 90 gsm, wet strength or not, Coralpack™ grades are available in white and unbleached versions.

In addition to Coralpack papers, Ahlstrom-Munksjö manufactures many specialty papers dedicated to sustainable food packaging, baking and other industrial applications. End-uses include bakery, fast food, cheese, sweets, popcorn, fruits and vegetables, soap, pharmaceuticals, pet food, and more.

Source: Company Press Release