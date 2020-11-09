CELAB will focus on the enhancement of recyclability of the products in the self-adhesive label industry

CELAB will boost the development of circular economy for self-adhesive label materials. (Credit: Emilian Robert Vicol from Pixabay)

Fibre-based materials provider Ahlstrom-Munksjö has joined Circular Economy for Labels (CELAB), a global coalition established to boost the development of the circular economy for self-adhesive label materials.

CELAB will work to improve the recyclability of the products in the self-adhesive label industry by increasing and promoting options for recycling their waste streams across the world.

According to the company, the two main process stages are playing a key role in the value chain of label materials to generate waste streams.

The first stream, known as matrix waste, is raised from the unused surrounding area of the self-adhesive face stock material after cutting the labels.

The second stream generates from the liner from which the label is peeled away during dispensing.

CELAB comprises major players in the self-adhesive label industry, including producers of base materials such as papers and films, producers of other components such as silicones and adhesives, manufactures of self-adhesive laminates, and printers of self-adhesive labels.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö, which supplies release liner papers, has been included in the global steering committee of the coalition. The company also monitors the regional branches in Europe and North America.

In addition, the company will focus on further expansion of the programme into other regions where it carries out operations.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö group sustainability and capital investments manager Heli Nykänen said: “We are excited to become part of the CELAB coalition and join forces with other major players to drive important sustainability initiatives in the markets where we operate.

“For us responsible business conduct means focusing not only on our own operations but on the whole value chain and finding solutions in active dialogue with our customers and suppliers.”

With diverse release liner technologies and manufacturing in Europe, and North and South America, the company produces sustainable paper substrates that can be used in various liner segments ranging from labelling to speciality tapes, hygiene and medical to self-adhesive graphics, as well as composites to food and baking.

In February this year, Ahlstrom-Munksjö expanded its sustainable paper product portfolio with the introduction of Delicitera confectionary papers.