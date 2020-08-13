The new Gawis 4D system delivers advanced measurement capabilities to extend better support for the design, process and quality management of plastic containers and preforms

Agr has launched new all-in-one measurement system for plastic containers. (Credit: Agr International)

Agr International has introduced a new Gawis 4D all-in-one measurement system for plastic containers and preforms.

The new high-precision laboratory thickness and dimensional measurement system has been developed to automate various critical bottle and preform measurements into a single operation.

Agr has designed the new laboratory test system to deliver a new level of measurement capabilities to better facilitate the design, process and quality management of plastic containers and preforms.

The Gawis 4D system integrates the latest optical gauging and thickness measurement technology

The Gawis 4D system includes two components such as thickness measurement system and dimensional gauging device.

Agr’s new system integrates the latest optical gauging and thickness measurement technology along with automation to simplify container measurement operations and enhance testing output.

The system includes a large and customisable user interface with swipe and zoom capabilities, as well as job creation and editing tools that integrate AutoJob.

AutoJob, the patent pending feature on the Gawis 4D, facilitates automated recognition of crucial finish measurements on a bottle or preform sample to simplify the job setup.

The Gawis 4D is said to scan the sample, detect the standard finish measurements for that sample and integrates them into the job within a few seconds.

It also features precise finish gauging and body measurement capabilities that use high resolution, USB 3 camera technology, optimised lensing and the telecentric optics with 360º imaging.

Other benefits offered by the system include comprehensive and non-destructive thickness measurement compatible with PET and a wide range of polymers, as well as industry 4.0 communication protocols.

The vision measurement technology integrated into the new system uses high pixel density camera components in combination with optimised telecentric optics and lighting.

According to the company, the modern design of the Gawis 4D imaging system along with advanced measurement algorithms offers the flexibility to measure an extensive range of finish dimensions on bottles and preforms.

The system uses two approaches for thickness measurement. It integrates patent pending Integrative Thickness Measurement method for translucent materials, while traditional IR reference/absorption thickness measurement technology for PET bottles, preforms and most transparent materials.

In February 2019, Agr International added new lightweight option for the Process Pilot blowmolder management system to facilitate the production of lighter and sustainable PET bottles.