Agr International has introduced new measurement system for non-PET containers. (Credit: Agr International)

Agr International has introduced a new Gawis 4D dimensional and thickness measurement system for non-PET containers.

With light-based technology, the breakthrough method will enable to measure thickness distribution in high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropene (PP) polyethylene (PE) and similar containers.

The novel integrated method for thickness measurement, a patent-pending method, has been incorporated into the Gawis 4D system.

The thickness measurement system features an advanced programmable spectrometer and uses the integrated-method to analyse the signal level of multiple absorption bands within the entire NIR bandwidth.

Leveraging new technique, the high-coloured bottles with transparency to IR light as low as 5% can be easily measured for thickness.

The new system enables to address multiple measurement challenges presented by non-PET materials. It serves as a new measurement alternative for HDPE and non-PET bottles used in the food, cosmetic, personal care and related industries.

The integrated method for thickness measurement technology allows Gawis 4D system to measure containers manufactured from a range of polyolefins, thereby making it suitable for testing labs that process a wide variety of containers and products.

Agr’s Gawis 4D system will help offer precise and repeatable dimensional gauging, as well as non-contact thickness measurement over the entire bottle or preform with a throughput of less than 20 seconds per sample.

The system also features Agr’s patent-pending AutoJob automated job setup for dimensional measurements, a library of standard industry finish templates easy-to-operate multi-function touch and go UI, Industry 4.0 compatibility and wealth of data transfer methods.

Gawis 4D can also be used as a high-precision laboratory thickness and dimensional measurement system for plastic containers and preforms.

Agr International produces a range of products for the measurement and testing of plastic containers. The products of the company will help container producers, converters and fillers to efficiently meet the quality demands of the products.