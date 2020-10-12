The creative design agency has completely re-imagined the Anchorage Distillery offering, starting with re-establishing its brand essence

Anchorage Distillery, Spirits Lineup. (Credit: PR Newswire Association LLC.)

Anchorage Distillery has selected Affinity Creative Group, a creative design agency for wine, spirits and other luxury products, to revitalise their brand.

The agency’s team has initially identified the attributes, personality, and market position of the brand and transformed the dated look of the Anchorage Distillery’s existing product line.

It aimed to create new packaging with a hand-made, customised, and speciality-crafted look.

Anchorage Distillery CEO Johnny McCormick said: “The Affinity team has a winning approach to the creative process. Rather than dive straight into label concepts and bottle shapes, we started with the essential questions: What makes our Alaskan spirits unique? What elements of our distillery’s Alaskan identity do we want to convey?

“We were impressed with the way Affinity’s designers translated our answers into a diverse set of initial label concepts.

“From there, we chose the creative direction we wanted to pursue and partnered closely with the Affinity team as they refined the chosen concept into a beautiful final product.”

Affinity Creative designed new logo for Anchorage Distillery

Affinity Creative said that the new logo designed for Anchorage Distillery projects authenticity and achieves strong brand registration on a crisp, white, textured label stock.

It also said that the unique design of an Alaskan Moose emphasises a rugged and robust brand spirit.

New glass bottle structures that are aligned with the brand’s personality were recommended by the creative agency.

The Aurora Gin, a range of Vodkas, Roadhouse Rye (a clear un-aged whiskey), and a new Single Barrel Release, Straight Rye Whiskey, have been redesigned by the agency.

