Image: The Aegg’s new manufacturing and warehouse facility in the UK. Photo: courtesy of New Anglia.

Recyclable glass and packaging firm Aegg has opened a new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Suffolk, UK.

Expected to create 50 new jobs in the region, the new £3.1m warehouse space has been built in response to the increased demand for glass food and drinks packaging.

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has supported the latest expansion through the Growing Business Fund with assistance from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

New Anglia LEP CEO Chris Starkie said: “We’re pleased to enable Aegg to expand from its home base in Hampshire into our region, building a new warehouse, equipping a new manufacturing facility and creating 50 jobs.

“It’s a growing business with a global reach that will be a great asset to the business community in Eye in Suffolk.

“It’s also good news for our thriving food and drink companies to have innovative recyclable plastics and glass packaging in the vicinity, which could reduce transport and logistics costs.”

The facility will manufacture rigid recyclable plastic food packaging

The warehousing space is located on the facility, which is equipped to manufacture rigid recyclable plastic food packaging.

The 60,000ft² warehouse space will be used for expanding the company’s products through in-house production.

Aegg managing director Jamie Gorman said: “Our glass ranges in ‘standards’ comprise over 40 items as we speak, and this is growing all the time. The capability to create bespoke items is in addition to this.

“With our new unit in Eye, expanding ranges and strong relationships with suppliers in place, we are ideally set up for further growth in our business, providing a robust, all-embracing and cost-effective service to both our UK and export customers.”

Aegg has also invested in expanding its distribution fleet of 27 vehicular units, providing it with greater control over the supply chain and customers.

In 2017, Aegg has developed a new range of user-friendly plastic pots to revolutionise the fresh soup and pasta sauce packaging industry.

Featuring built-in pouring spout and a lid with a tear back feature, the microwave-safe pots can help prevent spillage of boiling hot soup.