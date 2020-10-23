AE Dairy has been making and delivering fresh dairy products, including milk, cottage cheese, chocolate milk and sour cream dips

AE Dairy’s fan favorite dips return with vintage packaging this fall. (Credit: PR Newswire Association LLC.)

For decades, AE Dairy has been making and delivering fresh dairy products, including milk, cottage cheese, chocolate milk and sour cream dips. To mark AE Dairy’s 90th anniversary, and just in time for football season, AE is serving up a little nostalgia by bringing back vintage carton designs for the much-loved AE French Onion and Party Dips.

“We know that consumers are looking to food as part of their entertainment, and they’re snacking more at home. We saw this as a way to add to the fun,” says Kim Peter, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “Longtime fans may remember these carton designs, which are sure to bring back enjoyable memories of the past and life’s simple pleasures. Ask anyone who has moved away from Iowa what they miss most, and AE French Onion or Party Dip is sure to be on the list.”

The vintage AE Party Dip design features vibrant orange and blue balloons for each letter in “P-A-R-T-Y” while the French Onion carton uses classic fonts and nostalgic colors like lilac, purple and teal green.

“We start with the freshest cream: receiving fresh milk from Iowa family farms every day really makes all the difference in our products,” said John Just, Quality Assurance Director for AE Dairy.

AE Dip is made in small batches to craft its signature flavor. It takes nearly 18 hours to create the silky-smooth texture and just-right tanginess, which is loved by loyal fans and makes a perfect pairing with foods beyond the classic chip. Favorite ways to enjoy includes AE Party Dip with pizza or Doritos and burgers or scrambled eggs topped with AE French Onion Dip.

AE Dairy’s French Onion and Party Dips are the first in a series of AE Dairy products that will feature limited-time, vintage packaging designs this fall in celebration of AE Dairy’s 90th anniversary. AE products can be found at area grocers, and the vintage cartons will be available as supplies last through year-end.

Source: Company Press Release