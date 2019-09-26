The EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass LED digital inkjet printer allows Advanced Graphics to expand products and service offerings

Image: Advanced Graphics intends to strengthen its business. Photo: courtesy of _Alicja_ from Pixabay.

US-based Advanced Graphics has purchased EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass LED digital inkjet printer from Electronics For Imaging to boost its production capabilities.

Advanced Graphics is engaged in manufacturing life-size corrugated displays, folding cartons and wall graphics for retail operations, trade houses, small businesses and end consumers.

EFI said that the digital inkjet printer allows Advanced Graphics to expand its range of products and service offerings.

EFI printer allows producing a large volume of fast-turnaround, smaller-run jobs

Advanced Graphics co-owner Craig Henderson said: “By the end of 2012, 100% of our revenues were generated from our own printing operation, where it was only 10% to 15% in 2010.

“In the last couple of years, we have also gotten more into packaging and that’s when we started seeing the need for something like the EFI Nozomi C18000.”

In addition to offering significant new opportunities to expand the business, the EFI Nozomi C18000 printer allows Advanced Graphics to quickly and efficiently produce a large volume of fast-turnaround, smaller-run jobs.

Henderson added: “With Nozomi, we are able to deliver shorter turn times. In the past we were shipping orders within about a week and a half, now we can ship within 24 to 72 hours.

“We can help corrugated converters with smaller orders that they were turning away before. For those customers, we mostly print sheets and they do the converting. It benefits them to have us produce the printing quickly, and they don’t have to turn down that low-volume business anymore.”

The 71-inch wide EFI Nozomi printer operates at speeds up to 246 linear feet (75 linear meters) per minute and can print up to 10,000 35×35-inch (890×890-mm) boards per hour two-up.

The printer fractures Piezo inkjet imaging system designed to provide accurate, high-fidelity colour as well as the six-colour configuration of Genuine EFI Inks (CMYK, orange and violet) for expanded-gamut imaging with a matte, satin or glossy finishes.

The EFI Nozomi C18000 is designed to comply with a broad range of boards – from N-flute to the double-wall board, and including traditional Kemi, mottled, bleach and kraft materials.

Earlier this year, Spain-based corrugated cardboard manufacturer Hinojosa Group has invested in EFI Nozomi C18000 single-pass LED digital inkjet printer to enhance its production capabilities.