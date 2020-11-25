The expanded operations of the company will provide automated growing systems, compliant bottle and packaging solutions for the cannabis industry

Advanced Container Technologies has expanded operations in Oklahoma to better serve cannabis industry. (Credit: Circ OD from Pixabay)

Advanced Container Technologies (ACT) has expanded its operations in Tulsa of Oklahoma of the US to better serve cannabis customers in the region.

The expanded operations of the company will offer automated growing systems, compliant bottle and packaging solutions for the cannabis industry.

ACT will market its bottles and packaging, as well as technology and components used for cultivation and Grow Pod self-contained micro-farms.

With low investment and rapid return on investment (ROI), Grow Pods provides an efficient way for farmers to start their operations quickly.

Grow Pods are transportable food-grade shipping containers, which are specially modified and integrated with advanced technology to offer an optimal environment for growing a range of horticultural products such as cannabis and hemp.

GrowPods are fully equipped with a plug and play configuration, thereby helping to avoid identify and acquire indoor or outdoor space, order and install all the required equipment.

According to the company, GrowPods will enable growers to get plants started within few days after taking delivery, helping in faster harvesting and earlier revenue generation than with conventional agricultural methodologies.

Grow Pods consist of a sealed eco-system that uses filtered air and water to eliminate pests and pathogens. It will help to efficiently grow plants, which can be sold for a higher price in the market.

Grow Pods also help farmers to expand into new high-margin niches, including hemp for CBD, and nutritious, better-than-organic super foods.

