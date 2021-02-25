Advanced Container Technologies markets a variety of packaging solutions for the cannabis industry

Grassfire Distro supplies ACT packaging products in the US state of Oklahoma. (Credit: Julia Teichmann from Pixabay)

Advanced Container Technologies (ACT) has signed a supply agreement with cannabis products and accessories provider Grassfire Distro.

Under the deal, Grassfire Distro will market and supply ACT products in the US state of Oklahoma.

ACT markets different packaging solutions for the cannabis industry. The company offers Medtainer air-tight packaging system, which features a built-in grinder.

Medtainer, which was originally developed as a solution to grind and store medications for paediatric and geriatric patients, is now used in diverse markets such as culinary, cannabis and veterinary medicine.

Grassfire Distro already offers cannabis products and accessories in the state of Oklahoma. The company now also supplies ACT packaging products such as exit bags, retail containers, and its patented Medtainer system in the state.

Oklahoma is said to have over 9,000 licenced marijuana businesses, including nearly 2,000 dispensaries and almost 6,000 grow operations.

Advanced Container Technologies CEO Doug Heldoorn said: “Having our products offered through one of the largest and most respected distribution companies in the state is good for our business.

“Since we offer products needed throughout the cannabis eco-system – from growers and distributors to dispensaries and consumers – we anticipate increased demand for our products throughout the Grassfire Distro network.”

In November last year, ACT announced the expansion of its operations in Tulsa of Oklahoma to better serve cannabis customers in the region.

ACT markets and distributes hydroponic containers called GrowPods. It also designs, brands and markets medical grade containers, which can be used to store pharmaceuticals, herbs, teas and other solids or liquids.

In addition, the firm offers products and accessories such as humidity control inserts, odour-proof bags, lighters, and plastic lighter holders.