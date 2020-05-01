ADAMS already operates Bobst machines including five flatbed die-cutters, a range of folder-gluers and a Masterflex-HD 5-colour printing press

The Bobst’s flatbed die-cutter Visioncut. (Credit: BOBST)

Polish corrugated packaging manufacturer ADAMS has purchase Swiss company Bobst’s flat-bed die-cutting machine, Visioncut to boost its production capacity.

Bobst said that the sale marks its 300th Visioncut machine since its launch. The machine is designed to provide die-cutting capabilities with cost-effectiveness, flexibility and efficiency.

Bobst product sales director Anello Meloro said: “It’s a momentous occasion for BOBST to have sold its 300th Visioncut, particularly following so closely to the same milestone for Mastercut.”

ADAMS already operates Bobst machines including five flatbed die-cutters, comprising two Visioncut machines, as well as a range of folder-gluers and a Masterflex-HD 5-colour printing press.

VISIONCUT machine enables easy integration into existing production lines

Capable of handling all types of materials and suitable for both long and short runs, the Visioncut provides a smaller footprint and enables easy integration into existing production lines.

ADAMS founder and management board president Adam Skrzyniarz said: “We are operating in a very competitive environment and we are strongly attuned to the needs of the market in order to quickly respond to any new developments and expectations of our customers.

“The machine offers a short changeover time, helping us to maximize uptime and productivity, along with an advanced print-to-cut register system which delivers the high precision and accuracy that we need.

“With Visioncut, we can improve production planning capabilities and deliver first-time right excellence, every time.”

ADAMS is engaged in supplying a range of corrugated packaging for customers in food and beverage, industrial chemicals, point of sale and display signage, and more recently e-commerce markets.

Recently, Bobst has joined the Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX) consortium to further advance its sustainable flexible packaging efforts in Europe.