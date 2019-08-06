The integrated label printer enables users to add barcodes, QR codes, pictures and logos to the labels in English, French, German or Spanish

Image: Adam Equipment has introduced new BCT and AE 504 label printing scales and indicators. Photo: courtesy of vixrealitum from Pixabay.

Adam Equipment has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of new BCT and AE 504 advanced label printing scales and indicators.

The company’s new AE 504 indicator is provided with an integrated label printer. Through integrating the full range of counting applications with a built-in label printer, the BCT scale and AE 504 indicator will enable users to improve accuracy and save time by counting multiple items of all sizes ranging from small spare parts to large boxes.

BCT and AE 504 label printing scales and indicators

The built-in label printer will help users to add barcodes, QR codes, pictures and logos to the labels in English, French, German or Spanish, enabling to minimise the risk of errors in transcribing counts by printing major data during the counting process.

Adam’s new BCT and AE 504 can be used in inventory applications, in addition to research and development activities.

The BCT line includes six different models with capacities range from 35lb/16kg to 660lb/300kg and readabilities from 0.001lb/0.5g to 0.05lb/0.02kg. It is available in two platform sizes.

Adam has provided die-cast aluminium base and easy-to-clean stainless steel platform for BCT scales, while sturdy and lightweight ABS plastic housing structure for the AE 504 indicator, make them ideal for industrial use, inventory tasks, batching, shipping and receiving.

The BCT can be used on the floor or a bench, as the indicator is attached to the included pillar.

The AE 504 and BCT features a sealed keypad with a large and easy-to-read backlit LCD screen, and its colour-coded keypad facilitates quick and easy configuration.

A numeric keypad will be used to manually enter tare weights, unit weights and sample sizes, as well as to add letters when required.

The indicator includes a preset tare, four weighing units such as grams, kilograms, pounds and ounces, and 1000+ PLU (product look up) memories.