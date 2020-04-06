The portfolio features a new environmentally friendly facestock, 60# Hemp paper

Acucote introduced cannabis label materials. (Credit: 7raysmarketing from Pixabay)

Acucote, has expanded its portfolio of stocked label material for the cannabis industry.

The global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 73.6 billion by 2027, and expand at a CAGR of 18.1% according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc.

Labels are used in a variety of cannabis applications including CBD Oil, Concentrates, Flowers, Edibles, Extracts, Salves/tinctures, Terpenes and Topicals.

According to Melissa Harton, Marketing Manager, “Increasing legalization of cannabis for medical as well as adult-use is fueling an outstanding growth curve in this market. We created a portfolio of stocked cannabis facestocks, adhesives and liners so that our customers can quickly and easily meet the needs of dispensaries and attract consumer attention.”

The portfolio features a new environmentally friendly facestock, 60# Hemp paper. It is made from 25% hemp and 75% post-consumer wood.

Additional stocked substrates for retail and decorative labels include prime films (2 mil Clear, 2 mil Metallized and 2.6 mil Gloss White Elite BOPPs), variable print films (46# C1S SynthermⓇ), and prime papers (35# C1S Litho, 54# Semi Gloss, and 50# Brown Kraft). Foils and metallized papers are also popular with cannabis producers and Acucote offers bright and dull silver and gold foils and silver metallized paper.

As product security is a major concern in this market, the portfolio also features tamper-evident materials (2.5 mil Silver Scratch Off Polystyrene, 55# Tamper Evident Litho, 2 mil Silver Void PET, 2 mil White Void PET, Syntherm® TE, and 2 mil Clear Acetate UD).

Lastly, the portfolio includes material for plant life cycle labels (Kimdura® Inkjet Ultra and 2.6 mil Matte White Premium TT BOPP) and digitally topcoated materials (for dye, pigment, laser, UV Inkjet and HP presses).

Seven different adhesives are included in the Acucote Cannabis Portfolio including P2000 (durable rubber resin for plant life cycle), P50 (durable acrylic for plant life cycle), CP1 (environmental rubber resin with biodegradable components), SX780 (tackified acrylic for tamper-evident applications), GPX (general purpose permanent acrylic), GPX Blockout (black opaque permanent acrylic) and 31PB (tackified acrylic for tight mandrel applications)

