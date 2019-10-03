The company has five manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Belgium, Italy and China, as well as a contract manufacturing location in Argentina

Image: Action Technology unveils aerosol, dispensing pump system components. Photo: Courtesy of Shahid Abdullah from Pixabay.

The latest in aerosol and dispensing pump system components, as well as rubber cosmetic dropper bulbs and rubber mascara wipers, will be featured by Action Technology, a Tekni-Plex business, at the Congreso Latinoamericano del AerosolX, Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 9 to 11, in Booth 22.

“Unlike some suppliers, Action Technology compounds its own rubber so that it can meet formulation requirements specified by demanding companies. Driven by safety and performance objectives, brand owners frequently have a list of items that they don’t want included in their components. Our custom capabilities make it possible to deliver the exact formulation and performance attributes that they need,” said Steve Storter, commercial and technical manager, Action Technology.

With its global manufacturing footprint, Action Technology is also ideally suited to support packaging manufacturers as a primary or secondary supply source. The company has five manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Belgium, Italy and China, as well as a contract manufacturing location in Argentina. Action Technology also has invested in facilities to expand its global compounding capability for pharma-grade rubber materials.

Action Technology also will be exhibiting gaskets, extension/dip tubing, molded components and plastic/rubber rolled goods for dispenser use.

Source: Company Press Release