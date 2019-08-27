Action Technology also has invested in facilities to expand its global compounding capability for pharma-grade rubber materials

Image: Action Technology unveils new rubber cosmetic dropper bulbs. Photo: Courtesy of Marco Mézquita from Pixabay.

The latest in rubber cosmetic dropper bulbs and rubber mascara wipers will be featured by Action Technology, a Tekni-Plex business, at the Aerosol & Dispensing Forum (ADF), New York City, September 17-18, in Booth B8. The company will also be showing its wide line of aerosol and dispensing pump system components.

“Unlike some suppliers, Action Technology compounds its own rubber so that it can meet formulation requirements specified by demanding cosmetic companies. Driven by safety and performance objectives, cosmetic brand owners frequently have a list of items that they don’t want included in their rubber dropper bulbs and wiper formulations. Our custom capabilities make it possible to deliver the exact formulation and performance attributes that they need,” said Steve Storter, senior technical sales manager, Action Technology.

With its global manufacturing footprint, Action Technology is also ideally suited to support cosmetic packaging manufacturers as a primary or secondary supply source. The company has five manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Belgium, Italy and China, as well as a contract manufacturing location in Argentina. Action Technology also has invested in facilities to expand its global compounding capability for pharma-grade rubber materials.

Action Technology also will be exhibiting gaskets, extension/dip tubing, molded components and plastic/rubber rolled goods for dispenser use.

Source: Company Press Release