ACG provides dosage capsules and high-barrier blister packaging films for all specifications. (Credit: moritz320 from Pixabay)

ACG, a provider of end-to-end pharmaceutical solutions, has announced that it is continuing production to meet mission-critical pharmaceutical requirements amid COVID-19 outbreak.

The company is continuing production in its facilities across the world to better maintain supply chains despite the current pandemic outbreak.

ACG supplies dosage capsules and high-barrier blister packaging films for all specifications, as well as advanced machinery and technical support for pharmaceutical facilities.

According to the company, all ACG Capsule and ACG Films & Foils across the world are presently operating at capacity, and all orders are being delivered.

The company is implementing stringent and comprehensive COVID-19 precautionary measures at its facilities across India, Europe and Brazil to safeguard the employees.

ACG has also said that its every facility across the world has a contingency plan and standard operating procedure for suspected or confirmed cases, as well as for quarantine.

The firm is also coordinating with local government officials to keep manufacturing supply chains open, as well as reach its products and equipment to reach customers on time.

ACG is focusing more on the sourcing, securing and distributing products ranging from gelatin to food colouring and additives, and packaging materials.

The government authorities have classified ACG Capsules and ACG Films & Foils as essentials, helping to facilitate safe transit between key supply- chain locations.

ACG Group CHRO Sunil Jha said: “People are our first concern –our associates, suppliers, partners, customers, and end-users. All efforts at ACG are dedicated to helping make people, and the world, healthier.

“It may be our business, but right now it’s also about so much more. We salute the spirit of our employees who are coming to work every day and doing their bit in fighting the COVID-19 virus. ACG stands with them.”