ACG Capsules, a business unit of ACG Group, has launched a new line of clean label and advanced HPMC capsules to meet a range of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical requirements.

The new ACGcaps H+ capsule with no gelling agent can be used for hygroscopic and moisture-sensitive formulations.

ACG Capsules is also providing a clean label and vegetarian capsule options to meet the needs of the customers.

The company has designed ACGcaps H+ capsules to be used for filling granules, powders, pellets for prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical ingredients, nutraceutical dietary supplements and traditional medicines.

ACGcaps H+ capsule delivers dissolution performance across all biological pH range, as it is pH-independent and non-ionic.

The capsules will also minimise cross-linking problems, which may result in gelatin base capsules due to retarded dissolution performance.

ACG Capsules CEO Selwyn Noronha said: “The new and enhanced range of HPMC capsules are designed to give pharma and nutraceutical customers added peace of mind by providing product protection and desired formulation release.

“The new line contains no gelatin, wheat, gluten, animal by-products or starch, making them ideal for supporting clean label claims and vegetarian diets.”

In February this year, ACG expanded its business in Brazil with the opening of a new capsules’ manufacturing plant in Pouso Alegre-Minas Gerais.

ACG has built the new factory, which is spread around an area of 14,000mt2, with an investment of approximately $94m (£77.4m).

The company said that its new capsule manufacturing facility is in line with the highest standards defined by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency ANVISA & GMP regulatory bodies.

ACG group provides capsules, films and foils, engineering and inspection systems for the pharmaceutical industry.

The firm claims that all its products are in compliance with US FDA, Europe Pharmacopeia and CFDA standards. Its offers specialised primary pharmaceutical packaging with aluminium-based range, special packaging films, high barrier, and polymer films.