Flexible packaging manufacturer will add production lines; commits to creating close to 40 new jobs

ABX to expand operations in Wayne County. (Credit: ABX)

Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) today announced that flexible packaging firm ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions (ABX) is growing its operations in the Town of Macedon, Wayne County. The company will update its existing equipment, purchase new equipment and undertake infrastructure improvements to accommodate the expansion of its green solution flexible packaging manufacturing operation.

The project will include the addition of six new bag lines and the relocation of a portion of its operations to another building located at the company’s Main Street manufacturing campus. The upgrades will allow ABX to better serve its customers, including a global consumer products provider of personal care and paper products that has committed to making its products 100% recyclable. The renovation work is expected to launch this spring with a target completion by the summer of 2022. ABX has committed to creating up to 38 new jobs as a result of the expansion; 378 jobs will be retained.

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said, “ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions is yet another company that is choosing to expand in the Finger Lakes, thanks to the region’s unique assets and a talent pool that supports success. The expansion also reflects how our strategic incentives for forward-thinking projects like this one strengthen the economy and create good-paying jobs, in Wayne County and across the state.”

ESD is supporting this transformative project with up to $1.35 million through the Excelsior Tax Credit program in exchange for job creation commitments. The New York Power Authority, pending approval by its Board of Trustees tomorrow, is supporting the expansion with more than 2.4 megawatts of low-cost power from the ReCharge NY program. Rochester Gas & Electric, Wayne County industrial Development Agency and Greater Rochester Enterprise are also assisting the expansion project. The total project cost has been placed at a little more than $12.2 million.

Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA president and CEO said, “NYPA is excited to support ABX’s expansion project in Wayne County as it will bolster the local economy with new jobs and capital investments. The low-cost power from NYPA’s hydroelectric plants is the backbone to the state’s economic development efforts and we are eager to leverage it to support businesses in need right now.”

ABX, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, creates and delivers state-of-the-art innovative flexible packaging solutions, engineered and optimized for enhanced performance. ABX has approximately 900 employees nationwide. In addition to its Wayne County location, the company also maintains operations in Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana & Wisconsin.

“We offer a unique suite of flexible, sustainable packaging options for customers in consumer, healthcare and specialty markets. Flexible packaging offers exceptional environmental benefits because it uses less energy and fewer resources than other forms of packaging,” said Larry Goldstein, CEO of ABX.

ABX COO Jeff Godsey said, “These investments will support our initiatives to drive continuous improvement, higher quality and the use of post-consumer recycled resins in our products.”

State Senator Pamela Helming said, “I recently visited the ABX facility in Macedon and saw firsthand their commitment to Wayne County and our local workforce. ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions is a vital part of our local and regional economy and their growth reflects the tremendous innovation and talent we have in the Finger Lakes. My thanks to the entire ABX team for their continued investment in the community. Thank you to Empire State Development, the Wayne County IDA and other partners in this project.”

State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow said, “This is such great news, to see another business expanding in the Wayne County is truly extraordinary. I applaud the efforts of ABX, the Town of Macedon, and Wayne County IDA for working together to ensure that the jobs will remain in our community. What a great step forward in revitalizing and growing our local economy. With the addition of nearly 40 new positions and the retention of over 375 jobs, ABX will undoubtedly be a major economic driver in our community. My sincere thanks and appreciation go out to all who have worked to make this expansion a reality.”

Wayne County Industrial Development Agency Director and CEO Brian Pincelli said, “ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions growth is another example of the quality workforce in our region. ABX is recognized as an industry leader and their products are critical components of our supply chain and economy nationwide. ABX CEO Larry Goldstein recognized the culture, talent, and commitment of our workforce and we couldn’t be prouder to have them here in Wayne County.”

Matt Hurlbutt, president and CEO, Greater Rochester Enterprise said, “ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions will leverage the Greater Rochester, NY region’s exceptional talent, packaging assets, and expertise to expand Macedon, NY. The GRE team connected ABX Innovative Packaging Solutions to local resources to accelerate their business growth plans.”

Source: Company Press Release