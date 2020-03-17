The investment in MPS EFS 340 flexo press is part of Abbey Labels’ efforts to optimise operations

UK’s Abbey Labels commissions automated MPS EFS 340 flexo press

Abbey Labels, a supplier of labels to the food, beverage, cosmetics, industrial, security and pharmaceutical industries, has commissioned automated MPS EFS 340 flexo press at its undisclosed facility in the UK.

The integrated, high-speed die-cutting solution has been developed by Dutch press manufacturer MPS Systems in collaboration with AB Graphics and Abbey Labels.

The investment in MPS EFS 340 flexo press, which features AB Graphics Fast Track semi-rotary die-cutting system, is part of Abbey Labels’ efforts to optimise its operations.

Abbey Labels chairman Tom Allum said: “I firmly believe that this press with this particular option is a real game-changer not only for us, but for the flexo industry.”

In addition to enabling faster changeovers, the new machine provides several automation features while the new die-cutting unit enables the usage of existing cutters for operators.

The new semi-rotary die-cutting module operates at a top speed of 150m/min and a repeat of up to 508mm.

MPS UK sales director Nick Tyrer said: “When Abbey Labels first introduced the idea of us combining the ABG Fast Track Die with our EF platform, we had a few reservations in terms of integration and what it would involve.

“However, our past collaborations with ABG, integrating the Big Foot flatbed hot foil system had gone very well, so we decided to give the customer exactly what they wanted.”

Additionally, the MPS EFS automated multi-substrate press can be used to print on a variety of substrates, with a maximum print speed of up to 200m/min.

Allum said: “The benefits in time savings should be immense. We’re a short to medium run printer and we’re constantly changing size, so if you’re saving 20 minutes every time you do that, we’re looking at a huge improvement.”

The new machine will be operated by Abbey Labels alongside the recently purchased two MPS flexo presses.

Earlier this month, US-based Dion Label Printing has installed an MPS EFA+ 430 fully automated flexo press to boost its production capacity.