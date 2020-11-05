the new Color Profiles functionality allows for easier identification of variations in color brightness, florescence, opacity and whiteness

ABB upgrades sensor with Color Profiles for continuous measurement and enhanced paper quality. (Credit: ABB)

ABB has added its new Color Profiles to its popular High-Performance Color Measurement sensor, improving on its industry-leading technology and expanding papermakers’ ability to identify and resolve a range of potential production problems, including the close monitoring of coating profiles.

Incorporating LED technology for superior measurements, the new Color Profiles functionality allows for easier identification of variations in color brightness, florescence, opacity and whiteness. This permits operators to take corrective action to resolve issues with size press operation, unevenly applied coatings or – for white top liner producers – coverage consistency.

The sensor, purposely designed for a quick and easy upgrade path from the ABB Smart Color sensor that is now in the ‘Limited’ lifecycle phase, permits faster color and UV-color measurements to facilitate process automation and control, together with other ABB scanning sensors. In addition, the compact, modular optics design with no moving parts reduces maintenance and lifecycle costs, improves service access and can result in lower short-term variability.

“The High-Performance Color Measurement sensor with Color Profiles is a great example of our commitment to continuous product development, designed to help customers improve both their productivity and profit,” said Robert Byrne, Software Development Manager, ABB Pulp & Paper. “With the new Color Profiles capability and ABB’s unparalleled color measurement and control , this truly is cutting-edge technology with clear benefits for the entire papermaking industry.”

Existing customers can add value to their system investment by upgrading to the new Color Profiles feature, and mills with ABB Ability™ connections can further benefit from live collaboration with ABB experts on profile data to make improvements.

