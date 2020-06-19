The PM3 paper machine at Progroup’s Sandersdorf-Brehna mill uses 100% recovered paper as raw material

ABB to supply new automated paper testing solution to Progroup. (Credit: ABB)

ABB’s next generation L&W Autoline will boost efficiency by rapidly reducing off-spec production at the state-of-the-art Sandersdorf-Brehna mill in Germany

ABB has been selected by Progroup – one of Europe’s leading containerboard and corrugated board manufacturers – to supply and install its latest L&W Autoline automated paper testing solution for a new 750,000 tonne-capacity PM3 paper machine at Progroup’s third ultra-modern mill in Sandersdorf-Brehna, Germany.

Commencing production in late Summer 2020, the mill will set industry-leading standards of energy efficiency and sustainability in line with Progroup’s ‘Green Hightech’ philosophy. ABB’s L&W Autoline solution contributes to this by enabling 24/7 quality control to eliminate wastage associated with off-spec production.

“We optimize every part of our paper mill to conserve resources in all areas of production,” said Peter Resvanis, Head of Growth Processes Paper at Progroup. “We were convinced by ABB’s many years of experience in the field of automatic paper testing and the use of measuring methods that conform to the highest standards.”

The PM3 paper machine at Progroup’s Sandersdorf-Brehna mill uses 100 percent recovered paper as raw material. An integrated, circulating water treatment plant reduces the fresh water requirement by around 80 percent compared with similar factories. This can save 3.75 million cubic meters of fresh water per annum. Innovative production technologies also reduce annual CO2 emissions by 170,000 tonnes.

“We have supported Progroup as it realizes its pioneering vision for an environmentally-aware, sustainable future for the pulp and paper industry,” said Per Sandstrom, head of lab and process testing measurements for ABB Pulp and Paper. “L&W Autoline’s ability to rapidly enable smart decision-making and apply process adjustments will ensure that all quality specifications are met with maximum efficiency.”

ABB’s latest L&W Autoline is 10 times faster than manual testing, enabling rapid reduction of off-spec production. Scalable to fit any lab and extremely easy to use, the system incorporates a unique, visual touchscreen interface, requiring minimal training. Other features include the smoothest and most reliable feeding system on the market to minimize jamming; a unique dual test function to reduce queuing by allowing simultaneous testing; high-volume information storage, enabling identification of quality trends over time; and real-time visualization, providing direct feedback to operators on the unit and throughout the mill.

L&W Autoline is part of the ABB Ability™ Quality Management System (QMS) solution suite, ABB’s complete offering for optimizing paper quality. ABB is the market leader in automated paper testing solutions, with experience of helping more than 550 customers to achieve their targets.

