The new features - Full Sheet Formation Analysis and Real-Time Wrinkle Count – are expected to help pulp and paper makers attain optimal results

Image: ABB Full Sheet Formation Analysis and Real-Time Wrinkle Count help paper makers enhance quality. Photo: Courtesy of ABB.

Swiss technology and automation provider ABB has added two new features to its Web Imaging System that will help paper manufactures improve the quality.

Forming part of ABB’s Ability Quality Management System integrated solution suite, the two new features – Full Sheet Formation Analysis and Real-Time Wrinkle Count – allow the paper manufacturers to deliver on-specification paper.

Full Sheet Formation Analysis offers a deeper and accurate analysis of the formation, supporting papermakers to optimise the authorised paper properties to achieve their goals.

The patent-pending feature also provides a highly visualised measurement of paper uniformity for fine paper and paperboard manufacturers seeking to optimise printability of their end product reduce rejects and achieve consistent output quality.

ABB’s full sheet solution also uses proprietary methods, processing parallelism, and features an FPGA (field-programmable gate array) based smart camera platform to reveal and classify paper formation floc sizes and shapes.

Real-Time Wrinkle Count captures 1.4 million wrinkle defects per camera without overloading the system

ABB Web Imaging product manager Stephen Mitchell said: “The launch of these two powerful new features demonstrates our continued investment in our Web Imaging System and reinforces our commitment to helping papermakers achieve the highest quality in their product output.

“We are determined to push the industry forward with the development of new measurement techniques that use the most advanced technology to make online quality control easier to achieve.”

Real-Time Wrinkle Count provides online measurement and analysis of all paper web-based products for linerboard and liquid packaging manufacturers.

The feature has been designed to detect and classify wrinkles on both the top and bottom side of the web, capture even the feintest of wrinkles and aggregate data to reveal problems across the web in real-time for pulp and paper manufacturers by maintaining quality.

ABB’s Real-Time Wrinkle Count captures 1.4 million wrinkle defects per camera without overloading the system and sends alerts when KPIs are outside of user-defined thresholds.

It also provides reliable results, enables accurate laboratory correlation, allows for better management of the process, and reduces the number of rejects.

Earlier this year, ABB has launched Winder Performance Optimization, a new digital solution for paper manufactures who seek to maximise capacity and productivity.