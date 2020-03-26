ABB’s integrated electrical and automation systems provide New-Indy with enhanced efficiency and reliability

New-Indy Containerboard seeks to diversify its product capabilities. (Credit: ABB)

Swiss technology and automation provider ABB has been selected to provide the integrated electrical and automation systems, and equipment for New-Indy Containerboard’s Columbia paper machine rebuild in Catawba, South Carolina in the US.

New-Indy Containerboard is rebuilding its Number 3 paper machine at the Catawba mill in a bid to diversify its product capabilities.

ABB will be responsible for the supply and installation of the paper machine and winder machine drive systems, ABB Ability System 800xA Quality Control System, ABB Ability System 800xA Open Control System, L&W Autoline for automated paper testing, as well as process motors and power products equipment.

New-Indy chief operating officer Rick Hartman said: “The acquisition of the Catawba Mill and additional investment in its infrastructure will establish one of the most diverse and efficient mill operations in the industry.

“We are excited about the prospects for this mill and the opportunity to supply lightweight kraft linerboard to the industrial packaging marketplace. Our investment in the Catawba Mill will further strengthen our strategy to be the best company at serving the increasing needs of our customers.”

ABB’s systems to enable single view of all production activities for New-Indy

ABB said that the new systems will enable a single view of all production activities for New-Indy to ensure improved process efficiency, product quality, power stability and equipment reliability.

ABB process industries US local business manager Jim Fisher said: “Our long and successful history of working closely with both New-Indy’s corporate leadership and teams from each of their mills, as well as our ability to deliver and consult on customized systems with the latest technologies and services, were crucial factors in winning this order.”

New-Indy, which is a joint-venture between the Kraft Group and Schwarz Partners, operates three recycled brown paper mills and eight packaging facilities in the country.

The company is engaged in manufacturing and supplying corrugated boxes, recycled containerboard and virgin linerboard.

Last year, Dohaco, a Vietnam-based producer of Kraft paper, carton boxes, cardboard paper and paper pulp, has selected ABB’s complete electrification and automation solution for its advanced board paper production facility in Ben Tre province.