Image: AB Group Packaging and PEFC push sustainability on European Paper Bag Day. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

AB Group Packaging and PEFC are working hard to promote sustainable alternatives to plastic packaging. European Paper Bag day is an annual day of action which aims to raise consumer awareness about paper carrier bags as sustainable and efficient packaging that contribute to fighting climate change and environmental pollution. Sustainable, forest-based packaging such as paper bags, reduce plastic waste and carbon emissions and make a significant contribution to the circular economy.

AB Group Packaging has been manufacturing low carbon, sustainable paper bags in the UK, Ireland and Europe for over 30 years and is a strong advocate of PEFC’s work and a regular supporter of their events.

PEFC works to protect the world’s forests by promoting sustainable forest management through certification – encouraging responsible stewardship and use of forests and forest lands to maintain biodiversity, forest eco-systems, regeneration and vitality. Currently, 311 million hectares of forests and 750,000 forest owners are certified globally.

To mark European Paper Bag Day, AB Group Packaging has supplied a stock of PEFC-certified and branded paper bags to distribute at Certfor’s (the Chilean member of PEFC’s global alliance) stand at COP25 in Chile to help promote the impactful, practical work that the independent certification alliance undertakes to help alleviate climate change by promoting responsible forest management.

As the worldwide discussion on mitigating climate change grows in urgency, this year’s COP25 event that will be held in Santiago, Chile from 2-13 December, will be seeking to encourage permanent action and transformation towards truly sustainable development. The conference theme – Time for Action – will focus on a number of initiatives, three of which directly relate to PEFC’s sustainable forest management programme: Forests, Biodiversity and the Circular Economy. Alun Watkins, Executive Director of PEFC UK said: ”We are delighted that our colleagues in Chile will be able to supply visitors to their stand at this internationally-important conference with a paper bag which has been sustainably-produced, is strong enough to be reused and at the end of life, can be readily recycled.”

With a long record of environmental credentials AB Group Packaging manufactures sustainable recycled and full-circle products, including the world’s first PEFC-certified fully recyclable, biodegradable, 100% sustainable Reusable Paper Bag. Tested to carry the heaviest items up to 26kg, this water and tear resistant super-sturdy bag is fast becoming the most consumer appealing bag of choice to replace thick plastic bag. The reusable paper bag recently featured heavily in the press when adopted by Morrisons UK to replace heavy plastic carrier bags and is currently being trialed in the UK by Iceland. The bag will also be available in Ireland and other European stores.

AB Group Packaging CEO, Dermot Brady added: “We were delighted to make this donation of sustainable paper bags to assist PEFC to promote responsible forest management around the globe. Our alliance with PEFC plays a vital role in ensuring that the world’s forestry resources continue to fulfil their critical part in mitigating climate change.”

Source: Company Press Release