Fresher Longer: Our Daily Cabernet Sauvignon is available in eco-friendly 1.5L box (Credit: Business Wire)

Our Daily Wines, the #1 USDA certified organic wine in the U.S., announces the release of its popular Our Daily Cabernet Sauvignon in a convenient, eco-friendly 1.5-liter bag-in-box package. On shelves this month, the new offering joins the Our Daily Red Blend, already available in this easy-to-use packaging. The suggested retail price of both 1.5-liter boxes is $17.99.

For more than 30 years, Our Daily has crafted organic wines from vineyard to glass for all wine lovers to enjoy. Our Daily wines are not only organic, but also vegan, gluten-free with no added preservatives and no detectible sulfites. Now, with the addition of an airtight 1.5-liter box, Our Daily wines stay fresh up to four weeks after opening, making this boxed wine ideal for enjoyment at home all month long.

“As we never add preservatives to our wine, the Our Daily 1.5-liter box keeps this Cabernet Sauvignon fresh and bright, ready for enjoyment for any night of the week,” said Jeff Ngo, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “The airtight technology can serve two glasses tonight and one glass next week without danger of losing Our Daily Cabernet Sauvignon’s delicious freshness.”

Equivalent to two bottles of wine, the Cabernet Sauvignon 1.5-liter box carries the same USDA Organic certification as its bottled counterpart. With a lighter packaging design, it also means a smaller carbon footprint, and the eco-friendly cardboard box is recyclable.

Source: Company Press Release