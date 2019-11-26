Fazer said that all material used in its confectionery and biscuit packages can be recycled and recovered increasingly effectively

Image: A 100% of Fazer’s confectionery packages can be recycled. Photo: courtesy of congerdesign from Pixabay.

The need to take action to combat climate change, preserve biodiversity and overcome other environmental challenges is becoming increasingly urgent. Fazer is committed to continuing the creation of sustainable solutions to benefit people and the environment, and packages have their own role to play in this. All material used in Fazer’s confectionery and biscuit packages can be recycled and recovered increasingly effectively. Package markings, to be updated as of the beginning 2020, will make sorting increasingly easy.

The global food system has a significant impact on climate, which is why it is important to develop it in a more responsible direction. Fazer is involved in this work – together with its customers, partners, suppliers and the scientific community. As practical acts within the confectionery business, this means that Fazer focuses on reducing the amount of food waste, develops increasingly responsible packaging and increases the use of plant-based ingredients in its products. Examples of these acts include the launch, in October 2019, of the Makea Moka bags of sweets, which contain sweets whose appearance does not meet our quality standards, but which are otherwise perfectly good, reducing the amount of plastic in Tutti Frutti and Re-mix bags as well as changing the recipes of many sweets, such as the classic Pihlaja, to a form suitable for vegans. Fazer encourages consumers to treat packages responsibly also after the product has been consumed and is therefore renewing the markings concerning sorting on its packages as of the beginning of 2020.

Suitable choices of material enable recycling

Packages are meant to protect the product inside them. The right kind of package protects confectioneries from drying, damage and the loss of flavours. When packaged correctly and in packages of the right size, the products’ shelf life increases and the amount of food waste decreases, as the products are used in full. The environmental burden of discarded foodstuffs is always greater than that of their packages. Plastic is, for now, the best packaging material to protect the product with regard to bags of fruit sweets, for example, but this year we have been able to reduce the amount of plastic used in Tutti Frutti and Re-mix bags by developing the package.

The fact that we have replaced the cellophane previously used in the wrappings of confectioneries with PET plastic is one example of suitable material choices. Cellophane is sorted into mixed waste, while plastic wrappings can be recycled. Given that cellophane is not as suitable for the cold and dry northern conditions as plastic, the product now has a better shelf life as well.

New markings make sorting easier

Fazer’s packages are designed in such a way that the use of materials with regard to each product is appropriate, from the perspective of both the reduction of food waste and the package’s recyclability. All of Fazer’s empty confectionery and chocolate packages can be sorted into recyclable paperboard, metal or plastic. As of the beginning of 2020, our packages will also gain new, clear sorting instructions.

“Promoting actions that further the circular economy is genuinely important for us. In addition to the development of our own operations, we want to make waste sorting in households as easy as possible. When empty packages and wrappers are correctly sorted, the raw material used in them can be recycled,” says Nathalie Ahlström, Managing Director of Fazer Confectionery and a packaging industry expert.

