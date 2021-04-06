The new 2484 3M Hi-Tack silicone adhesive is a suitable candidate for applications on fragile skin

The new 2484 3M single coated medical film tape with Hi-Tack silicone adhesive on liner. (Credit: PRNewswire / 3M)

US-based 3M has expanded its Hi-Tack silicone adhesive portfolio with the introduction of new 2484 3M single coated medical film tape with Hi-Tack silicone adhesive on liner.

The new silicone adhesive has been developed to meet the requirements of medical devices intended for people with fragile skin.

The new breathable and conformable adhesive is said to enable a seven-day wear time and minimise skin cell removal, thereby making it a suitable candidate for applications on fragile skin.

According to the company, the 2484 3M Hi-Tack silicone adhesive is ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilisation compatible and compliant with ISO 10993 parts 5 & 10.

The 2480 3M Hi-Tack silicone adhesive is also part of the Hi-Tack silicone adhesive portfolio.

3M medical device solutions global business director Chad Reed said: “In medical device design, patient safety is of the utmost importance, which is why we continue to focus on silicone adhesives and our Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive Portfolio.

“Designing devices for people with more fragile skin, such as those with chronic diseases or on the opposite ends of the age spectrum, can be challenging; yet they can be the populations most in need of reliable wearable devices.

“The 2484 3M Hi-Tack Silicone Adhesive is gentle even on delicate skin, providing design engineers an adhesive that meets the needs of both the latest in medical device design and the people who wear them.”

