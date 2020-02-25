The A$96.5m investment by the Australian state of Victoria aims to improve recycling rates by putting funds into research and expanding local processing plants

Through this investment, Victoria's state government aims to create 3,900 jobs (Credit: Wikimedia)

The Australian state of Victoria’s government has announced it will boost investment in its recycling infrastructure.

The package — worth around 96.5m Australian dollars (A$) — will be used to drive research, expand the local processing and manufacturing industry, create more products from recyclable materials and support new jobs in the area.

These measures are part of the state’s Recycling Victoria plan, which will reform how it deals with waste and creates sustainable industries.

State premier, Daniel Andrews, said: “Victoria will lead the way in giving new life to old rubbish – transforming plastic into roads or coffee grounds into biodegradable cups.”

“With this investment, we’ll drive new ideas and innovation.”

Where will Victoria’s recycling investment be targeted?

As part of this investment commitment, the state government will double its funding from A$28m to A$56m for businesses to invest in infrastructure that can sort and reprocess recyclable materials.

This package includes a A$30m grant designed to make Victoria a “recycling innovation leader”, helping developers make products from recycled glass, plastic and rubber.

For materials that can’t be recycled, processors will be able to access a A$10m grant to go into waste-to-energy initiatives, with A$11m available to treat hazardous waste.

Funding will also go towards a A$7m “business innovation” centre, which will bring together industry, universities and councils to develop new technologies and collaborate on creative solutions for waste challenges.

The state’s environment minister Lily D’Ambrosio said: “This will position Victoria as a recycling leader, creating local jobs while giving waste a second life.”

Victoria to introduce a deposit return scheme

Alongside its recycling infrastructure improvements, Victoria’s government will also introduce a state-wide deposit return scheme — where consumers can recycle bottles in exchange for a small cash payment.

The move — which will also see households receive a new recycling bin — is part of a A$129m overhaul to the region’s waste management infrastructure.

The move is designed to reduce the amount of waste going into landfills by 80% over the next 10 years.

Premier Andrews said: “This transformation will position Victoria as a national leader in recycling.

“Most importantly, it will deliver a system that Victorians can actually rely on.

“This represents a holistic approach to reducing, reusing and recycling our state’s waste.

“That’s good news for Victoria’s environment and good news for Victorian jobs.”

The state’s government has said it will work in close consultation with councils and industry so it can design and introduce a deposit return scheme by 2023.

Environment ministerD’Ambrosio said: “We know Victorians want to be able to do more to recycle household waste — this new system will make it easier for all of us to do our bit.”