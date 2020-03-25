The real-time dashboard provides information on the status of the beauty firm's factories in Europe and those of its supply partners around the world

Quadpack has confirmed it is currently maintaining operations without any significant delays (Credit: Twitter/Quadpack)

Quadpack has launched a coronavirus dashboard to help stakeholders keep up to date with live information on how the health emergency is impacting its global operations.

Along with reporting real-time data on infections and deaths, the dashboard provides information on the status of Quadpack’s factories in Europe and those of its supply partners around the world.

Visitors to the site are also provided with updates regarding company support, shipping and logistics.

While it is too early to analyse the full impact of the pandemic, Quadpack’s CEO Tim Eaves said he is cautiously optimistic.

He added: “This is an unprecedented situation. Like everyone else, our priority is the health and safety of our people and all those with whom we live and work.

“At the same time, we are working along with our fellow stakeholders in the beauty industry to minimise the effects of the pandemic – and transparency is vital.

“The new dashboard is one small but important way in which we are keeping the lines of communication open.”

How Quadpack is managing the impact of coronavirus pandemic

The virus has already had a huge impact on many industries, with packaging set to suffer further disruption in the coming weeks following lockdowns being enforced all over the world.

Quadpack is headquartered in Spain, where the virus has hit the nation hard over the past few weeks and tighter measures are continually being imposed to contain the outbreak.

But the company has confirmed it is so far maintaining its operations without any significant delays.

It said business is starting to return to normal in Asia — the original epicentre of the health crisis after the virus first broke out in Wuhan, China, at the end of 2019.

In Europe and the US, the majority of Quadpack’s office staff are working from home — where they are supported by secure, cloud-based, collaborative systems.

The firm said its manufacturing facilities in Spain and Germany are running at up to 80% capacity.

It added that factory workers are taking special safety measures such as body temperature checks, maintaining distance and disinfecting machinery between shifts, while closely following the guidelines of the World Health Organisation.