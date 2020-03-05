In 2017, more than 150,000 people attended Interpack — one of the packaging industry's biggest trade shows — in the German city of Dusseldorf

Interpack 2017 had approximately 2,860 exhibitors (Credit: Messe Düsseldorf/ctillmann)

For seven days in May 2020, the German city of Dusseldorf will be the centre of the packaging world when it plays host to Interpack.

The event is expected to host about 3,000 businesses from 60 countries.

Since the conference was last held in 2017, the industry has become under increasing pressure to make its products more sustainable — with businesses such as Coca-Cola and Nestle committed to ensuring 100% of their packaging becomes recyclable, reusable and compostable.

Sales in the e-commerce marketplace have also grown exponentially since 2017, going from $1.8tn to $3.5tn — with the figure expected to hit $6.5tn by 2023.

Topics such as these will just be some of the issues discussed at this year’s trade show, which is widely regarded as the industry biggest.

Speaking at the event’s Ishida Europe press launch, Interpack’s deputy director Thomas Dohse said: “There are a number of challenges that the food and beverage industry is facing, including the level of competition within these markets.

“They also have to deal with issues such as rising costs of energy, and exhibitors at Interpack will be showcasing solutions to some of these areas.

“That includes making equipment as available as possible, as well as product optimisation that will bring benefits to buyers and users of these machines.

“I think there will also be a lot of Industry 4.0 solutions on display for these industries.”

Where will Interpack 2020 take place?

Taking place from 7—13 May 2020, the tradeshow will be based at the Messe Dusseldorf in Germany.

The event organiser is Messe Dusseldorf, a trade fair company founded in January 1947 as Nordwestdutsche Ausstellungsgesellschaft, which has established itself as the permanent exhibition business in the city.

Interpack has been a fixture on its trade fair calendar in the city since the late 1950s.

The venue is about 30 minutes from the centre of Dusseldorf.

What to look for at Interpack 2020

Representatives from the food, beverage, sweets, baked goods, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, non-food and industrial goods packaging sectors will be present across 20 event halls at the Messe Dusseldorf.

As part of its exhibit, chemicals company Dow will present solutions to help manufacturers transition towards the circular economy.

More than 40 prototypes will be displayed by the business, which could be used as shrink- and stretch-wrap, or in the cosmetic and food packaging sectors.

On the penultimate day of this year’s trade show, a new conference titled “Life without Packaging?” will take place.

The event will focus on the topic of sustainability, a heavily discussed issue that has been shaping the industry in recent years. The new conference will controversially highlight the subject areas of packaging, sustainability and the environment, and present different perspectives.

Interpack has stated that both advocates and critics will have their say, with experts from Nestle, Unilever, and the World Wildlife Fund contributing to the event

Topics covered during the conference will include how to reduce food waste and keep products hygienic, as well as looking at how businesses can become more resource-efficient.