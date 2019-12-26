With an extra 30% of rubbish produced over the festive period, recycling is even more significant at Christmas than during any other time of the year

According to a 2017 survey commissioned by Sky Ocean Rescue more than two-thirds of people in the UK believe the quantity of rubbish thrown out is unacceptable (Credit: Pixabay)

Whether it be cold pieces of turkey left in the fridge or reams of wrapping paper, the amount of rubbish produced over Christmas is huge – with the waste piling up in the recycling bin growing ever higher each year.

Despite this, climate issues are becoming more important for the general public as consumers now more aware about the amount of waste generated over the festive period.

According to a 2017 survey commissioned by Sky Ocean Rescue, the anti-plastic pollution campaign run by British media company Sky, more than two-thirds of people believe the quantity of rubbish thrown away is unacceptable.

Of the more than 2,000 consumers interviewed across the UK, 46% said they would rather receive a digital Christmas greeting, with 84% voicing concerns about the amount of plastic packaging used on gifts.

This year, whether it’s turning towards basic wrapping paper or avoiding items covered in glitter, there’s been a move by some towards making the festive season more environmentally friendly.

But with an extra three million tonnes of waste generated over the course of the holiday period than during any other time of year, smarter recycling is needed.

From advent calendars to crackers, we look at some of the most commonly generated Christmas waste to understand how best to dispose of it.

Recycling waste after Christmas

Advent calendars

It’s estimated there are 16.5 million advent calendars that contain single-use plastic available for purchase every Christmas.

According to recycling information service Less Waste, the cardboard sleeves for advent calendars can be separated from the foil-covered plastic tray for recycling.

So long as no items are left inside the packaging, the inner plastic tray and foil can also be recycled.

Depending on where it’s being disposed, calendars made of different materials may not be recyclable.

Christmas cards

UK postal service Royal Mail delivers about 150 million cards and packets during the pre-Christmas period, with an estimated one billion cards ending up in the bin after December 25.

England’s national recycling campaign Recycle Now says that, like the majority of greetings cards, Christmas cards can be recycled either as part of a household collection system or at a local recycling point.

Embellishments, including ribbons and glitter, can’t be recycled and should be removed first.

If any batteries are included in a card, they should be also removed and disposed at a battery recycling point.

Christmas decorations

From tinsel to wreaths, one of the hallmarks of the festive period is the amount of Christmas decorations on display.

According to Recycle Now, glass baubles are unrecyclable and should be disposed by wrapping them up and putting them in the general waste.

Plastic baubles are not widely collected by UK recycle services and therefore should also go into the general waste.

Like baubles, tinsel can’t be recycled and must be disposed in the general waste bin.

Due to the use of natural materials such as ivy, fire cones, mistletoe and holly, wreaths can be composted so long as they’re not covered with a lot of glitter.

This can be done by removing the greenery from the base of the product and disposing it in a garden or green waste collection bin, or by taking it down to a local waste recycling centre.

Christmas crackers

According to commercial waste company Business Waste, more than 40 million Christmas crackers end up in British bins on 25 December.

In an effort to curb their environmental impact, consumers are turning towards plastic-free and reusable crackers – with UK stores including Selfridges and Waitrose selling them to the public.

Due to the fact they’re made from cardboard, the outside of most crackers can be recycled – once embellishments such as ribbons are removed from the product.

The hat and Christmas joke found inside the cracker can also be recycled.

Wrapping paper

In the UK alone, the equivalent of 227,000 miles of wrapping paper is thrown away each year, with more than 32 square miles ending up in the bin.

The average household in the country is predicted to get through four rolls of wrapping paper over the festive period.

Recycle Now says the best way to find out whether or not the paper can be recycled is via the “scrunch test”.

This test involves someone taking the wrapping paper and crumpling it in their hand.

If it unfolds when the hand is opened, it means it can’t be recycled – but if it stays scrunched up in a ball, it’s safe to recycle.

Recycle Now also explains that most wrapping paper becomes unfit for recycling because of the sticky tape that is commonly applied to a gift, and recommends instead to secure it with a ribbon or coloured string.